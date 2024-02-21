Digital Locations Issues Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements

Digital Locations (DLOC) has released an update.

The Company has released a press statement containing forward-looking statements, which are not assured indicators of future performance due to the inherent risks, uncertainties, and unpredictable factors they involve. These statements rely on assumptions that might not be accurate, and actual results could vary significantly. The information, including the press release, is provided for informational purposes and is not incorporated into formal filings as per regulatory standards.

