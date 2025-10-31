Digital Arts Inc. Announces Share Buyback to Boost Capital Efficiency

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Digital Arts Inc. ( (JP:2326) ) has provided an announcement.

Digital Arts Inc. announced its decision to acquire up to 60,000 of its own shares, aiming to improve capital efficiency and enhance shareholder returns. This strategic move, approved by the Board of Directors, involves a maximum investment of JPY 500,000,000 and will take place through market purchases on the Tokyo Stock Exchange between November 6, 2025, and February 6, 2026.

Digital Arts Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing digital security solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is known for its innovative approaches to enhancing digital safety and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 110,932

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen102.7B

