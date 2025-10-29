Digicann Ventures Terminates Business Combination with 3Win Corp.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Digicann Ventures ( (TSE:DCNN) ) has provided an announcement.

Digicann Ventures Inc. announced the mutual termination of its Business Combination Agreement with 3Win Corp. and D-3 Merger Sub, Inc., following 3Win’s decision to remain private. As part of the settlement, Digicann will have a $75,000 promissory note canceled and receive $100,000 in installments from 3Win. Digicann plans to pursue other business combinations to create value for shareholders and is working towards resuming trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Digicann Ventures Inc. is a company focused on exploring opportunities both within and outside the cannabis industry.

