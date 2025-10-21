Digi Power X Expands AI Data Center Capacity and Launches NeoCloudz Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Digi Power X ( (TSE:DGX) ) is now available.

Digi Power X, a U.S. developer of high-performance computing infrastructure, is expanding its AI data center capacity with the addition of five new ARMS-200 GPU modules at its Alabama facility, enhancing its GPU-as-a-Service offerings. Additionally, the company is launching NeoCloudz, a retail compute platform providing on-demand GPU access, which will broaden its market reach and leverage its Tier III infrastructure for scalable AI and HPC capabilities. These initiatives, supported by a strong financial position, aim to strengthen Digi Power X’s market presence in AI, cloud, and blockchain workloads.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DGX) stock is a Buy with a C$3.50 price target.

Digihost Technology’s stock score reflects a mixed outlook. The company’s financial performance shows significant challenges with ongoing losses, impacting overall profitability. However, the technical analysis indicates strong upward momentum, suggesting market optimism. While the valuation is hindered by a negative P/E ratio, the earnings call and recent corporate events point to potential growth opportunities through strategic expansion and revenue diversification. Investors should weigh these opportunities against the persistent financial challenges.

Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops Tier III-certified modular AI data centers and drives the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

Average Trading Volume: 37,242

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$285.4M

