Dianthus Therapeutics Advances Phase 2 Study of DNTH103 for Neuropathy

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. ((DNTH)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study titled A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled, Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacometrics, and Efficacy of DNTH103 in Adults With Multifocal Motor Neuropathy (MOMENTUM). The study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of DNTH103 in treating multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN), a rare neurological disorder. This research is significant as it could lead to new treatment options for MMN patients.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests DNTH103, a drug administered via an initial intravenous loading dose followed by subcutaneous doses every two weeks. The goal is to determine its efficacy and safety compared to a placebo.

Study Design: This interventional study uses a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is treatment evaluation.

Study Timeline: The study began on July 31, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 1, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progression and current status, which is actively recruiting participants.

Market Implications: The ongoing study of DNTH103 could influence Dianthus Therapeutics’ stock performance, especially if interim results show promise. Success in this trial might position the company favorably against competitors in the neurological treatment market, potentially boosting investor confidence.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue