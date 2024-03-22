Diane Brink Resigns, Leadership Changes at Altus Power

Altus Power (AMPS) just unveiled an update.

Diane Brink has stepped down from her roles as a Board Director, an audit committee member, and the chair of the compensation committee at Altus Power, Inc., citing personal reasons. Her resignation took effect immediately on March 19, 2024, with Richard Peretz taking over as the new Chair of the Compensation Committee and Robert Bernard joining the committee. The company acknowledges her contributions, noting that her departure was amicable, with no disputes influencing her decision.

