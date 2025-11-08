DiamondRock Hospitality Reports Mixed Q3 2025 Results

Diamondrock Hospitality ( (DRH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Diamondrock Hospitality presented to its investors.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and manages a portfolio of 36 premium hotels and resorts across the United States, focusing on leisure destinations and major gateway markets. The company operates under both global brand families and independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, DiamondRock Hospitality Company reported a mixed financial performance. The company announced a net income of $20.1 million, which marks a 16.3% decrease compared to the same period last year. However, the company saw an increase in adjusted EBITDA by 2.7% to $79.1 million and an increase in adjusted funds from operations (FFO) per diluted share by 7.4% to $0.29.

Key highlights from the report include a slight decrease in comparable RevPAR by 0.3% and a 1.5% increase in comparable total RevPAR, driven by a notable rise in out-of-room revenues. The company also completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, which led to the repayment of secured debts and resulted in a fully unencumbered portfolio. Additionally, DiamondRock repurchased 4.8 million shares of its common stock year-to-date.

Looking forward, DiamondRock Hospitality Company remains optimistic about its growth prospects. The management has raised the midpoint of its 2025 adjusted EBITDA and adjusted FFO guidance, reflecting confidence in the company’s strategic positioning and operational efficiency. Despite the challenging economic environment, the company is poised for continued growth, supported by its robust portfolio and strong alignment with operating partners.

