Diageo Appoints Sir Dave Lewis as New CEO

Diageo ( (GB:DGE) ) has issued an announcement.

Diageo has appointed Sir Dave Lewis as its new CEO, effective January 1, 2026. With a strong background in leading global consumer businesses, Lewis is expected to guide Diageo through market challenges and opportunities, enhancing shareholder value. His previous leadership roles at Tesco and Unilever, along with his current positions at Haleon and PepsiCo, underscore his capability to drive growth and strategic development for Diageo.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DGE) stock is a Buy with a £22.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Diageo stock, see the GB:DGE Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DGE is a Neutral.

Diageo’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and operational efficiency, despite challenges with profitability and cash flow. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend, but valuation metrics are favorable with a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol, offering a diverse range of brands across spirits and beer categories such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness. The company operates in nearly 180 countries and is listed on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

YTD Price Performance: -29.09%

Average Trading Volume: 4,475,531

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £38.39B

