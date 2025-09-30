Diageo Announces 2025 AGM Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from Diageo ( (GB:DGE) ) is now available.

Diageo has announced the availability of the Notice of its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 6, 2025, in London. The AGM will be conducted as a hybrid event, allowing both physical and electronic participation, which reflects Diageo’s commitment to accessibility and shareholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DGE) stock is a Buy with a £2050.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Diageo stock, see the GB:DGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DGE is a Neutral.

Diageo’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance, despite challenges in profitability and cash flow stability. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend, and the valuation suggests potential overvaluation. The dividend yield offers some appeal to income investors.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:DGE stock, click here.

More about Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in the beverage alcohol industry, offering a diverse portfolio of renowned brands such as Johnnie Walker, Smirnoff, and Guinness. The company operates in nearly 180 countries and is publicly traded on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Average Trading Volume: 4,630,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £39.29B

See more data about DGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue