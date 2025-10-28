Diablo Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Diablo Resources Limited ( (AU:DBO) ) has shared an announcement.

Diablo Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 291,833 fully paid ordinary securities on the ASX, effective October 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its market presence and potentially increase its capital base, which could have significant implications for its operational capabilities and stakeholder interests.

More about Diablo Resources Limited

Diablo Resources Limited operates in the resources sector, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code DBO.

Average Trading Volume: 4,522,401

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.24M

