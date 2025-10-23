DGL Group Limited Appoints Acting CFO Amid Leadership Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DGL Group Limited ( (AU:DGL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DGL Group Limited has appointed Mr. Gagan Singh as the Acting Chief Financial Officer following the departure of Mr. Frank Izzo. The company has initiated a recruitment process to find a permanent replacement, indicating a transition phase in its financial leadership. This change may impact the company’s operations and strategic direction, as financial leadership plays a crucial role in navigating market challenges and opportunities.

DGL Group Limited is an established, founder-led company in the chemicals industry, providing comprehensive solutions for the sourcing, manufacturing, storage, transport, recycling, and disposal of chemicals and hazardous waste. The company operates a broad network to deliver specialized chemical services to essential industries across Australia and New Zealand.

