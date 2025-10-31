Dexus Industria REIT Updates Principal Business Location

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Dexus Industria REIT ( (AU:DXI) ).

Dexus Industria REIT has announced a change in the principal place of business for Dexus Asset Management Limited and related entities to Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000. This change is part of the company’s ongoing operations, with all other details remaining unchanged, indicating a stable operational environment for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DXI) stock is a Buy with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dexus Industria REIT stock, see the AU:DXI Stock Forecast page.

More about Dexus Industria REIT

Dexus Industria REIT is a listed Australian real estate investment trust focusing on high-quality industrial warehouses, valued at $1.5 billion as of June 2025. It operates across major Australian cities, aiming to provide sustainable income and capital growth for its security holders. The fund is managed by Dexus, a leading Australasian real asset group with extensive expertise in real estate and infrastructure investment.

Average Trading Volume: 690,434

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$910.6M

