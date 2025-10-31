Dexus Convenience Retail REIT Updates Principal Business Location

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT ( (AU:DXC) ) has provided an update.

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT announced a change in the principal place of business for Dexus Asset Management Limited, the responsible entity of the REIT, now located at Level 30, 50 Bridge Street, Sydney NSW 2000. This change does not affect any other details of the company, and it reflects the ongoing operational adjustments within the organization. The move is part of the company’s strategy to maintain its robust market position and ensure seamless management of its assets, which are crucial for stakeholders relying on the REIT’s consistent performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DXC) stock is a Hold with a A$3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dexus Convenience Retail REIT stock, see the AU:DXC Stock Forecast page.

More about Dexus Convenience Retail REIT

Dexus Convenience Retail REIT (ASX: DXC) is an Australian real estate investment trust specializing in high-quality service stations and convenience retail assets. The fund’s portfolio, valued at approximately $728 million as of June 2025, is primarily located on Australia’s eastern seaboard and leased to prominent Australian and international tenants. It features long lease expiries and annual rent increases, ensuring stable income security. Managed by Dexus, a leading Australasian real asset group, the REIT maintains a conservative capital management approach with a target gearing range of 25–40%.

Average Trading Volume: 142,335

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$406.4M

Learn more about DXC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue