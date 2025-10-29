Dexus AGM Highlights Board Changes and Strategic Focus

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dexus ( (AU:DXS) ) has shared an update.

At the 2025 Annual General Meeting, Dexus announced the retirement of two key board members, Nicola Roxon and Paula Dwyer, acknowledging their significant contributions to the company. The meeting also highlighted Dexus’s strategic focus on leveraging its strengths in real estate and infrastructure to deliver superior returns, emphasizing sustainability and governance as central to its operations.

Dexus is a leading Australasian fully integrated real asset group that manages a high-quality real estate and infrastructure portfolio valued at $50.1 billion. The company operates a listed portfolio and a funds management business, with investments spanning office, industrial, retail, healthcare, and infrastructure sectors. Dexus is committed to sustainability, focusing on customer prosperity, climate action, and community enhancement, and is supported by over 37,000 investors from 26 countries.

