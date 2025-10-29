DevvStream Delays Yearly Report Filing

DevvStream ( (DEVS) ) has released a notification of late filing.

DevvStream Corp., a company based in Sacramento, California, has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending July 31, 2025. The delay is primarily due to unexpected issues in completing the financial statements, which could not be resolved without unreasonable effort and expense. DevvStream expects to file the report within fifteen calendar days following the original due date of October 29, 2025. The company has indicated that there will be no significant changes in its financial results compared to the previous year. DevvStream is committed to maintaining compliance with all regulatory requirements, as affirmed by the signature of David Goertz, an executive of the company.

