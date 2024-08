TOC Property Backed Lending Trust (GB:DVNO) has released an update.

Develop North PLC has announced a second interim dividend of 1.00 pence per Ordinary share for the year ending November 30, 2024, payable on September 27 to shareholders registered by September 13. The company, a closed-end investment entity specializing in financing the property sector, is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

