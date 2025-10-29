Develop Global Limited Strengthens Leadership Team Amid Growth Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Develop Global Limited has announced the appointment of three key executives as part of its accelerated growth strategy. Duncan Bradford joins as a Non-executive Director, bringing over 30 years of mining experience, while Nathan Stoitis is appointed as General Manager of Processing and Metallurgy, and Fraser Perry as General Manager of Business Development. These appointments are aimed at supporting Develop’s rapid growth and potential partnership opportunities, enhancing its operational excellence and corporate governance.

More about Develop Global Limited

Develop Global Limited (ASX: DVP) is engaged in the exploration and production of future-facing metals, owning the Woodlawn copper-zinc mine in New South Wales, the Sulphur Springs zinc-copper-silver project in Western Australia’s Pilbara region, and the Pioneer Dome Lithium Project in WA’s Eastern Goldfields. Additionally, the company provides underground mining services, including an agreement with Bellevue Gold to service their Bellevue Project in Western Australia.

