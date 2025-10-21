Desun Real Estate Announces Return of Parking Spaces in Connected Transactions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. ( (HK:2270) ).

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Chengdu Desun, has entered into Termination Agreements to return 652 parking spaces to vendors, with relevant debtors agreeing to pay RMB22.52 million. These transactions are considered connected transactions under the Listing Rules, involving entities controlled by the company’s controlling shareholder, Mr. Zou Kang. The agreements are subject to reporting and announcement requirements but exempt from independent shareholder approval.

Desun Real Estate Investment Services Group Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on real estate investment services. The company operates in the real estate industry, primarily dealing with property transactions and investments, including parking spaces.

Average Trading Volume: 23,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$2.03B

