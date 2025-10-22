Desert Minerals Ltd. Announces Details for Upcoming Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Desert Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:DSM) ) has shared an update.

Desert Minerals Ltd. has announced the details of its upcoming Annual General Meeting, which will take place on November 24, 2025, in Subiaco, Western Australia. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting via proxy, with instructions provided for electronic and physical submission. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it provides an opportunity to engage with the company’s strategic direction and governance.

More about Desert Minerals Ltd.

Desert Minerals Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of mineral resources. The company is based in Western Australia and is involved in the exploration and development of mineral deposits.

