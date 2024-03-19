Descartes’ Solution Drives Wren Kitchens’ Efficiency Surge

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG) has released an update.

Wren Kitchens has increased its customer appointment completions by 56% and saved £2 million annually by implementing Descartes’ route planning and optimization solution. The software has not only enhanced surveyor productivity but also contributed to a 13% reduction in annual fuel costs, decreasing environmental impact by reducing miles driven. This improvement in operational efficiency echoes Descartes’ commitment to assist logistics-intensive businesses in enhancing customer service and sustainability.

