Desane Completes Sale of Lane Cove Property for $8.7 Million

Desane Group Holdings Ltd ( (AU:DGH) ) has issued an announcement.

Desane Properties Pty Ltd, a subsidiary of Desane Group Holdings Limited, has completed the sale of its commercial property at 13 Sirius Road, Lane Cove, NSW, for $8.7 million. The early settlement of this sale allows Desane to pursue future acquisitions and projects that align with its investment strategy, marking the end of over two decades of ownership of the asset.

More about Desane Group Holdings Ltd

Desane Group Holdings Limited is a leading property investment and development company based in Sydney, Australia, known for its integrity, work ethic, and commitment to excellence. The company focuses on ensuring maximum value for its shareholders through strategic property investments and developments.

Average Trading Volume: 20,906

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$39.27M

