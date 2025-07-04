DENSO Announces Progress in Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DENSO ( (JP:6902) ) has shared an update.

DENSO Corporation announced the repurchase of 16,550,500 shares of its common stock at a total cost of 31,850,459,250 yen during June 2025. This move is part of a larger share repurchase program approved in October 2024, aiming to buy back up to 280 million shares by October 2025, indicating a strategic effort to enhance shareholder value and optimize capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:6902) stock is a Buy with a Yen2800.00 price target.

DENSO Corporation operates in the automotive industry, focusing on the production of advanced automotive technology, systems, and components. It is a key player in the global market, known for its innovations in vehicle safety, efficiency, and electrification.

Average Trading Volume: 7,592,745

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen5183.7B

