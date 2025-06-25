Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited Reallocates Remaining Net Proceeds

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited ( (HK:1452) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited has announced a change in the allocation of its remaining net proceeds amounting to RMB10.6 million. Originally intended for research and development, these funds will now be redirected towards working capital and general corporate purposes. This strategic reallocation is aimed at better aligning with the current business environment and supporting the company’s operational needs, with an expected full utilization by the first quarter of 2027. The reallocation reflects the company’s adaptive approach to market conditions and its commitment to maintaining operational efficiency.

More about Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited

Denox Environmental & Technology Holdings Limited operates in the environmental technology industry, focusing on the development of DeNOx catalysts for diesel-powered vehicles. The company is involved in research and development, acquisition of potential target companies to expand market coverage, and the expansion of its sales network, primarily in China and Europe.

