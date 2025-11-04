Denny’s Corporation Reports Q3 2025 Financial Results

Denny’s Inc. ( (DENN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Denny’s Inc. presented to its investors.

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains, operating under the Denny’s and Keke’s brands. The company is known for its extensive menu offerings and operates primarily in the restaurant industry with a significant number of franchised locations.

In the third quarter of 2025, Denny’s Corporation reported a total operating revenue of $113.2 million, a slight increase from the previous year. The company highlighted its strategic initiatives, including digital enhancements and a new loyalty program, as key drivers of brand relevance and guest satisfaction.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a net income of $0.6 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, and an adjusted net income of $4.2 million, or $0.08 per share. Denny’s domestic same-restaurant sales saw a decline of 2.9%, while Keke’s experienced a 1.1% increase. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $19.3 million and continued its strategy of closing lower volume Denny’s locations to improve brand health.

Looking ahead, Denny’s Corporation is set to be acquired by a consortium of investment firms, with the transaction expected to close in early 2026. The company will not provide financial guidance for the remainder of 2025 due to the pending acquisition. Management remains focused on navigating the dynamic consumer environment and leveraging strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

