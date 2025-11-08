Denison Mines Reports Q3 2025 Earnings and Milestones

Denison Mines Corp ( (DNN) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Denison Mines Corp presented to its investors.

Denison Mines Corp. is a prominent uranium mining, development, and exploration company operating primarily in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is known for its innovative mining techniques and significant uranium projects.

In its latest earnings report for Q3 2025, Denison Mines Corp. announced the commencement of uranium production at the McClean North mine and significant progress in the development of its flagship Wheeler River project. The company highlighted its strong financial position and strategic advancements in regulatory approvals.

Key financial metrics include the production of approximately 85,000 lbs of U3O8 at McClean North with a low operating cash cost and the successful issuance of US$345 million in convertible senior notes. The company has also achieved 85% completion of engineering for the Phoenix ISR mine and is progressing well with regulatory approvals for the Wheeler River project.

Denison’s strategic focus on advancing the Wheeler River project positions it to capitalize on improving uranium market fundamentals. With a robust balance sheet and ongoing regulatory progress, the company is poised for future growth in the uranium sector.

