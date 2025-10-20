Denarius Metals Receives Key Permit for Zancudo Project, Construction to Begin

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Denarius Metals Corp ( (TSE:DMET) ) has issued an update.

Denarius Metals Corp has received approval for the Industrial Facility Permit for its Zancudo Project in Colombia, allowing it to commence construction of a 1,000 tonnes per day processing plant. The plant is expected to begin operations by the second quarter of 2026, producing high-grade gold-silver concentrates to be sold under an existing agreement with Trafigura. This milestone enables the company to receive further funding from Trafigura and continue early production activities, generating operating cash flow. The announcement marks a significant step in Denarius Metals’ expansion efforts, enhancing its operational capabilities and positioning in the precious metals industry.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DMET Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DMET is a Underperform.

Denarius Metals Corp’s overall stock score is low, reflecting significant financial challenges with persistent losses and high leverage. The lack of technical momentum and poor valuation metrics further weigh on the score. However, recent corporate events, including strategic financing and project advancements, offer some optimism for future operational improvements.

More about Denarius Metals Corp

Denarius Metals is a Canadian junior company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metals and polymetallic mining projects in high-grade districts in Colombia and Spain. The company is listed on Cboe Canada and the OTCQX Market in the United States. In Colombia, it operates the Zancudo Project, a high-grade gold-silver deposit, and in Spain, it has interests in three projects focused on critical minerals, including the Aguablanca Project, Lomero Project, and Toral Project.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$36.29M

