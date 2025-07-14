Delta Lithium Limited Acquires Majority Stake in Ballard Mining

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Delta Lithium Limited ( (AU:DLI) ) has issued an announcement.

Delta Lithium Limited has become a substantial holder in Ballard Mining Limited, acquiring a 54.64% voting power through the purchase of 185,764,486 fully paid ordinary shares. This acquisition strengthens Delta’s influence in Ballard, potentially impacting its strategic decisions and market positioning, while also reflecting Delta’s expansion strategy within the mining sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:DLI) stock is a Buy with a A$0.35 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Delta Lithium Limited stock, see the AU:DLI Stock Forecast page.

More about Delta Lithium Limited

Delta Lithium Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and production of lithium, a key component in battery technology and electric vehicles. The company is strategically positioned in the market to capitalize on the growing demand for lithium driven by the global shift towards renewable energy and electric transportation.

Average Trading Volume: 869,879

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$132.6M

Find detailed analytics on DLI stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue