Delta Lithium Announces Director Resignation

An announcement from Delta Lithium Limited ( (AU:DLI) ) is now available.

Delta Lithium Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Tim Manners from his role as Director. Mr. Manners, who served as a Non-executive Director since March 2022 and chaired the Remuneration and Nomination Committee, is leaving to pursue a new executive role at Ballard Mining. The company has decided not to appoint a replacement Director at this time, indicating confidence in the current board composition.

Delta Lithium Limited (ASX: DLI) is an exploration and development company specializing in lithium-bearing pegmatite deposits in Western Australia. The company is focused on advancing its Lithium Projects, including the Mt Ida Gold Project and the Yinnetharra Lithium Project, with a strategy to maximize shareholder value through systematic exploration and development.

