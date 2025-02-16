Delta Galil Approves Key Employment Terms and Regulatory Compliance

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Delta Galil ( (IL:DELG) ) has shared an update.

Delta Galil recently held a special meeting to approve the employment terms for Ms. Gloria Vandome as President of Splendid Ladies, Men’s & Kids, extending her role for three years starting April 2025. Additionally, the meeting approved the company’s application of Chapter E’3 of the Securities Law, allowing it to continue reporting according to a hybrid disclosure model, which is significant for maintaining transparency and compliance with securities regulations.

More about Delta Galil

Delta Galil is an apparel company involved in the design and manufacture of clothing for women, men, and children. The company is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange and focuses on providing diverse fashion products across various market segments.

YTD Price Performance: -1.09%

Average Trading Volume: 100

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.52B

