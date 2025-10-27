Delta-Fly Pharma’s Promising Phase I Study on DFP-14927 for Solid Tumors

Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. ((JP:4598)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. is conducting a Phase I clinical study titled ‘A Phase I Study of DFP-14927 in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of DFP-14927 in patients with refractory or relapsed solid tumors, marking a significant step in cancer treatment research.

The intervention being tested is DFP-14927, an experimental drug administered as a weekly intravenous infusion over a 28-day treatment cycle. It is a PEGylated molecule designed to act as a nucleoside analog, similar to deoxycytidine, targeting cancer cells.

This open-label, single-arm study involves a dose escalation model with no masking, focusing on treatment as the primary purpose. The study’s design allows for direct observation of the drug’s effects on participants.

The study began on April 25, 2019, with the latest update submitted on February 27, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and any emerging results that could impact future treatment protocols.

The ongoing study could influence Delta-Fly Pharma’s stock performance positively if successful, given the high demand for innovative cancer treatments. Investors should watch for updates, as positive results could enhance investor sentiment and position Delta-Fly Pharma favorably against competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

