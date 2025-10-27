Delta-Fly Pharma’s Promising Phase 3 AML Study: A Potential Game Changer?

Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. ((JP:4598)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 randomized trial titled ‘Phase 3 Randomized Trial of DFP-10917 vs Non-Intensive Reinduction (LoDAC, Azacitidine, Decitabine, Venetoclax Combination Regimens) or Intensive Reinduction (High & Intermediate Dose Cytarabine Regimens) for Acute Myelogenous Leukemia Patients in Second, Third, or Fourth Salvage.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of DFP-10917 in patients with acute myelogenous leukemia (AML) who have relapsed or are refractory after multiple induction regimens. This study is significant as it explores potential new treatment avenues for patients with limited options.

The intervention being tested is DFP-10917, a drug administered as a continuous intravenous infusion over 14 days, followed by a 14-day rest period in a 28-day cycle. The purpose of this treatment is to provide a new therapeutic option for AML patients who have exhausted other treatments.

The study employs a randomized, parallel intervention model with no masking. Participants are randomly assigned to either the experimental group receiving DFP-10917 or the control group receiving standard non-intensive or intensive reinduction therapies. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused, aiming to assess the effectiveness of DFP-10917.

The study began on April 11, 2019, with the latest update submitted on February 27, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results, which could influence market dynamics.

The ongoing study could significantly impact Delta-Fly Pharma’s stock performance and investor sentiment, especially if DFP-10917 proves effective. Success in this trial could position Delta-Fly Pharma as a key player in the AML treatment market, potentially affecting competitors in the oncology sector.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

