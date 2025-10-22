Delphi World Money Limited Announces Rights Issue Dates

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delphi World Money Limited ( (IN:DELPHIFX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Delphi World Money Limited has announced the opening and closing dates for its ongoing Rights Issue of equity shares. The announcement was made through pre-issue advertisements published in several national newspapers, including Business Standard and Pratahkal. This move is part of the company’s efforts to raise capital and strengthen its financial position, potentially impacting its market standing and offering opportunities for stakeholders.

Delphi World Money Limited

Delphi World Money Limited, formerly known as EbixCash World Money India Limited, operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on foreign exchange and related services. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Average Trading Volume: 2,336

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 4.02B INR

