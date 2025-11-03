Delorean Corporation’s 2025 ESG Report Highlights Commitment to Sustainability

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Delorean Corporation Ltd ( (AU:DEL) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Delorean Corporation Limited has released its 2025 ESG report, emphasizing its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles as a core component of its operations and success. The report outlines the company’s sustainability objectives, impact approach, and alignment with Australian and global sustainability standards. By integrating ESG strategies, Delorean aims to enhance its role in the global energy transition, benefiting stakeholders and reinforcing its market positioning.

More about Delorean Corporation Ltd

Delorean Corporation Limited is an Australian company specializing in bioenergy and renewable energy solutions. The company focuses on diverting organic waste from landfills to produce renewable gas, electricity, and heat, contributing to climate resilience and the transition to clean energy.

Average Trading Volume: 192,474

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$31.94M

