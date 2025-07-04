Deliveroo Announces Changes in Major Shareholder Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Deliveroo plc Class A ( (GB:ROO) ).

Deliveroo plc has announced a notification regarding major holdings in the company, specifically concerning an acquisition or disposal of voting rights by Societe Generale. The notification reveals a decrease in Societe Generale’s voting rights from 5.3882% to 4.7537%, indicating a change in their stake in Deliveroo. This adjustment in holdings may impact Deliveroo’s shareholder dynamics and reflects ongoing changes in investor positions within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:ROO) stock is a Hold with a £1.55 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Deliveroo plc Class A stock, see the GB:ROO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:ROO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:ROO is a Neutral.

Deliveroo’s overall score is driven by improving financial performance and positive corporate events. However, valuation concerns and potential overbought technical indicators limit the upside. The company’s strategic initiatives and recent earnings call provide a positive outlook, but profitability challenges and high valuation remain key risks.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:ROO stock, click here.

More about Deliveroo plc Class A

Deliveroo plc is a UK-based company operating in the food delivery industry. It provides an online platform connecting consumers with local restaurants and food outlets, offering a wide range of cuisines for delivery or takeaway.

Average Trading Volume: 16,427,449

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.56B

For an in-depth examination of ROO stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue