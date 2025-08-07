Dekon Food and Agriculture Group Projects Significant Profit Increase for First Half of 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An update from Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H ( (HK:2419) ) is now available.

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group has issued a positive profit alert, projecting a significant increase in profits for the first half of 2025. The expected profit, ranging from RMB1,100 million to RMB1,400 million, marks a substantial rise from the RMB363 million recorded in the same period in 2024. This growth is attributed to enhanced management efficiency, scale effects, and declining pig costs. The company’s interim results will be finalized and announced by the end of August 2025.

More about Dekon Food And Agriculture Group Class H

Dekon Food and Agriculture Group is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the food and agriculture industry. The company focuses on improving management efficiency and scaling operations, with a particular emphasis on reducing pig costs.

Average Trading Volume: 2,441,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$14.28B

See more data about 2419 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue