Defense Metals Secures C$16.2 Million to Advance Wicheeda Project

Defense Metals ( (TSE:DEFN) ) has provided an announcement.

Defense Metals Corp. has successfully closed a private placement, raising C$16.2 million through brokered and non-brokered offerings. This funding strengthens the company’s financial position, enabling it to proceed with a Bankable Feasibility Study for its Wicheeda project in early 2026, and supports ongoing optimization and pilot plant test work, as well as energy and transmission studies. The successful capital raise reflects strong investor confidence and positions Defense Metals to advance its strategic objectives in the rare earth elements market.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DEFN Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DEFN is a Neutral.

Defense Metals faces substantial financial challenges with no revenue generation and ongoing losses, greatly affecting its overall score. The strong equity position and lack of debt are key positives, but negative cash flows remain a concern. Recent positive corporate events offer strategic advantages, but the unattractive valuation and neutral technical outlook further weigh down the score.

More about Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its Wicheeda Rare Earth Element Project, which is positioned to supply critical materials for the growing green energy and technology sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 937,501

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$95.69M

