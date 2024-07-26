DeepMarkit Completes Second Private Placement Tranche

DeepMarkit (TSE:MKT) has released an update.

DeepMarkit Corp. has successfully completed the second tranche of its private placement, raising $70,000 by issuing 700,000 units at $0.10 per unit. Each unit consists of a common share and a warrant, with the latter allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.20 within two years. The funds raised are earmarked for general working capital, while all securities are subject to a four-month hold period.

For further insights into TSE:MKT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.