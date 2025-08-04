Deep Industries Limited Announces Leadership Appointments and Financial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Deep Industries Limited ( (IN:DEEPINDS) ) has shared an announcement.

Deep Industries Limited has announced key leadership changes and financial updates. The company has appointed Mr. Rupesh Kantilal Savla as Managing Director effective September 01, 2025, and re-appointed Mr. Paras Shantilal Savla as Chairman & Managing Director for another five-year term. These appointments are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. Additionally, the Board has approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, which were reviewed by the statutory auditors.

More about Deep Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 30.79B INR

Find detailed analytics on DEEPINDS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue