Deep Industries Announces Financial Results and Leadership Reappointments

An update from Deep Industries Limited ( (IN:DEEPINDS) ) is now available.

Deep Industries Limited announced key decisions following its board meeting on August 4, 2025. The company approved the un-audited financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2025, and noted the limited review report by its statutory auditors. Additionally, the board re-appointed Mr. Paras Shantilal Savla as Chairman & Managing Director and Mr. Rupesh Kantilal Savla as Managing Director, both for a five-year term starting September 1, 2025, subject to shareholder approval. These appointments are expected to provide continuity in leadership and strategic direction, potentially strengthening the company’s position in the market.

More about Deep Industries Limited

Average Trading Volume: 11,597

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 30.79B INR

