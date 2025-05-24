Deckers Outdoor’s Southeast Asian Supply Chain Risks: Navigating Trade and Regulatory Challenges

Deckers Outdoor (DECK) has disclosed a new risk, in the Supply Chain category.

Deckers Outdoor faces significant business risks due to its reliance on independent manufacturers and suppliers primarily located in Southeast Asia, particularly Vietnam. The company is vulnerable to evolving international trade policies, regulatory environments, and geopolitical relations, which could lead to increased costs and supply chain disruptions. Trade-related risks, such as tariffs and import restrictions, along with regulatory and operational challenges, could adversely affect Deckers’ financial performance and competitiveness. Despite mitigation strategies, these risks may impact product demand and result in material adverse effects on the company’s business and operations.

