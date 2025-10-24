Deckers Brands Reports Strong Q2 2026 Growth

Deckers Outdoor ( (DECK) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Deckers Outdoor presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Deckers Brands, a global leader in designing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, is renowned for its popular brands such as UGG and HOKA. The company operates in the lifestyle and performance footwear industry, offering products in over 50 countries worldwide.

In its latest earnings report for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, Deckers Brands announced a 9% increase in revenue, reaching $1.43 billion. The company’s diluted earnings per share rose by 14% to $1.82, reflecting strong performance from its key brands, HOKA and UGG, which both experienced double-digit growth.

Key financial highlights include a 9.1% increase in net sales compared to the same period last year, with HOKA brand sales rising by 11.1% and UGG by 10.1%. While wholesale net sales saw a significant increase of 13.4%, direct-to-consumer sales slightly declined. International sales surged by 29.3%, although domestic sales experienced a slight decrease. The company’s gross margin improved to 56.2%, and operating income increased to $326.5 million.

Deckers Brands remains optimistic about its future, projecting net sales of approximately $5.35 billion for the full fiscal year 2026. The company anticipates continued growth for its HOKA and UGG brands, with expectations of a low-teens percentage increase for HOKA and a low-to-mid-single-digit increase for UGG. With a strong financial profile and strategic brand positioning, Deckers is poised to capture further market opportunities.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue