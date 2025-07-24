Debenhams Group Clarifies Debt Facility Speculations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

boohoo group Plc ( (GB:DEBS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Debenhams Group has addressed recent press speculation about a new debt facility, reminding shareholders of its existing £125 million revolving credit facility, which is valid until October 2026. The company continues to review its debt facilities as part of its regular business operations, indicating a stable financial strategy and commitment to keeping stakeholders informed.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DEBS) stock is a Sell with a £0.25 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on boohoo group Plc stock, see the GB:DEBS Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:DEBS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DEBS is a Neutral.

The stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including declining revenues and cash flow issues, which are major concerns. However, recent corporate events signal potential strategic improvements, and insider confidence provides some encouragement. Technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, while valuation remains unattractive due to recent losses.

More about boohoo group Plc

Debenhams Group is an online powerhouse in fashion, home, and beauty, serving millions of customers across five shopping destinations: Debenhams, Karen Millen, boohoo, MAN, and PLT. The company has a rich history dating back to 1778 and was relaunched as an online department store in 2021, alongside leading online fashion retailers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,926,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £247.9M

