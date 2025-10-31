Dear Life Co., Ltd. Acquires New Income-Generating Property in Tokyo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dear Life Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3245) ) just unveiled an update.

Dear Life Co., Ltd. has acquired a new income-generating property named DeLCCS Ikebukuro-honcho in Tokyo, funded through internal capital and borrowings. The acquisition is expected to have minimal impact on the company’s financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2026, as the property is already leased.

More about Dear Life Co., Ltd.

Dear Life Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on acquiring and managing income-producing properties such as condominiums. The company utilizes a mix of internal capital and financial institution borrowings to fund its acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 265,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen46.09B

