De Grey Mining Ltd Sees Shift in Major Shareholders

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd has announced a major change in its substantial holders, with State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries acquiring significant voting shares. This shift in ownership could influence future decisions and strategies of the company, attracting the attention of investors interested in potential market impacts.

