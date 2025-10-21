DCC plc Expands Liquid Gas Business with Strategic Acquisitions in Austria and UK

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DCC plc ( (GB:DCC) ) has issued an update.

DCC plc has announced the acquisition of FLAGA GmbH, a leading distributor of liquid gas in Austria, and the AvantiGas liquid gas cylinder business in the UK, both from UGI International, LLC. These acquisitions are part of DCC’s strategy to expand its liquid gas business in new and existing geographies, marking its entry into the Austrian market and strengthening its position in the UK. The acquisition of FLAGA, valued at approximately €55 million, is expected to generate a mid-teen return on capital employed in the first year. These strategic moves align with DCC’s growth priorities in providing lower-carbon energy solutions and enhancing its leadership in the energy solutions market.

DCC plc’s overall stock score reflects stable financial performance with challenges in revenue and profit growth. Technical indicators suggest a neutral market sentiment, while valuation metrics indicate moderate attractiveness with a strong dividend yield. The absence of earnings call and corporate events data limits further insights.

DCC plc is a customer-focused energy business specializing in the sales, marketing, and distribution of secure, cleaner, and competitive energy solutions to commercial, industrial, domestic, and transport customers. Headquartered in Dublin and listed on the London Stock Exchange, DCC is a constituent of the FTSE 100. In the financial year ending 31 March 2025, DCC generated revenues of £18.0 billion and adjusted operating profit of £617.5 million, maintaining a strong growth record over 31 years as a public company.

