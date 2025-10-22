Dateline Resources Director Adjusts Investment Portfolio

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dateline Resources Limited ( (AU:DTR) ) has provided an announcement.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Stephen Baghdadi. On October 22, 2025, Baghdadi converted 13,863,072 options into fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his total holdings to 410,753,379 shares. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment portfolio, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics and signaling confidence in the company’s future performance.

More about Dateline Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 27,767,115

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.47B

Find detailed analytics on DTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue