DataWorks Group Issues New Shares Amidst Regulatory Compliance

IXUP Ltd. ( (AU:DWG) ) has shared an update.

DataWorks Group Limited has issued 125,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the conversion of performance rights, as announced earlier in April. This move is part of their ongoing compliance with the Corporations Act, with no excluded information reported, signaling a stable operational and regulatory position for the company.

More about IXUP Ltd.

DataWorks Group Limited (ASX:DWGDA) is a leading Regulated Gaming Technology (RegTech) company specializing in innovative technologies to combat problem gambling. Their solutions, such as the BetStop™ National Self-Exclusion Register, help vulnerable individuals self-exclude from gambling, with services operated exclusively for the Australian Government. DataWorks is committed to delivering secure, scalable, and ESG-aligned solutions globally, leveraging its expertise in data security and compliance to redefine responsible gambling technologies.

YTD Price Performance: -13.64%

Average Trading Volume: 35,471

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$19.4M

For a thorough assessment of DWG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue