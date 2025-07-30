Datang International Power Generation Announces Key Board Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Datang International Power Generation Co ( (HK:0991) ) is now available.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announced the resolutions of its Board of Directors’ meeting, which included amendments to decision-making matters, the approval of asset transfer and deregistration of a fuel branch, and the establishment of allowance criteria for directors. These resolutions reflect the company’s strategic adjustments and governance enhancements, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder relations.

More about Datang International Power Generation Co

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the power generation industry, focusing on the production and supply of electricity. The company is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and is involved in various aspects of power generation and related services.

Average Trading Volume: 46,324,690

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$58.83B

