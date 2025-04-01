Datametrex AI Limited to Acquire Arbutus Health and Wellness Inc.

Datametrex AI Limited ( (TSE:DM) ) has shared an update.

Datametrex AI Limited has signed a non-binding Letter of Intent to acquire Arbutus Health and Wellness Inc., a multidisciplinary medical clinic in Vancouver, for up to $1.1 million through common shares. This strategic acquisition aims to expand Datametrex’s healthcare business, strengthen its sector presence, and align with its long-term growth strategy. Additionally, Richard Yoon has resigned from the Board of Directors, and the company is in the process of identifying a suitable replacement.

Datametrex AI Limited is a leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming, focusing on delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. The company is committed to innovation and setting new standards for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

