DataDot Technology Releases Corporate Governance Statement

Datadot Technology Limited ( (AU:DDT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

DataDot Technology Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025. The statement, which is available on the company’s website, outlines the extent to which the company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. This disclosure is crucial for stakeholders as it highlights the company’s commitment to transparency and accountability in its management practices.

Current Market Cap: A$5.45M

